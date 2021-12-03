Vabble Market Cap Reaches $4.16 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vabble has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $723,065.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.19 or 0.00246727 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00086675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

