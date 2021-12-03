VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) PT Set at C$28.00 by CIBC

CIBC set a C$28.00 target price on VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EINC. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a C$23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a C$27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EINC stock opened at C$18.00 on Monday. VanEck ETF Trust has a 1 year low of C$17.81 and a 1 year high of C$26.06.

