VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

BBH stock opened at $189.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.72. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $163.63 and a 12 month high of $222.22.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

