VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

BBH stock opened at $189.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.72. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $163.63 and a 12 month high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

