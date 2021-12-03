Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

VIG opened at $163.86 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

