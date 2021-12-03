Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $52,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93.

