Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,422 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.40. 3,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.49 and a one year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

