Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $151.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

