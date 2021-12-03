Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 250,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,910. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

