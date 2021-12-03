Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Decreased by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 26.1% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $150,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $231.95. 21,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,605. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.60 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

