Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 56,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,598,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Specifically, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

