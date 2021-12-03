VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.45

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 54147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $630.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.94.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.
About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
