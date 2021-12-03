VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.45

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 54147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $630.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.94.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. Analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

