VBI Vaccines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 11,641 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 473% compared to the average daily volume of 2,030 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.94. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. Equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

