VBI Vaccines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 11,641 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 473% compared to the average daily volume of 2,030 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
NASDAQ VBIV opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.94. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
