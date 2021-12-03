Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.690-$3.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $13.91 on Friday, reaching $248.50. The stock had a trading volume of 127,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,554. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.68.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $5,817,839. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

