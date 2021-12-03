Velo (VELO) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Velo coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velo has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Velo has a market capitalization of $67.00 million and $1.41 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00063134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,470.51 or 0.07981599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00091756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,128.04 or 1.00210389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

