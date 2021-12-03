Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 557 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $87.84 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

