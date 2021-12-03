Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after buying an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after buying an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $156.77 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.74 and its 200 day moving average is $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

