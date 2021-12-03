VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRME opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.38. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.16. VerifyMe had a net margin of 501.02% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.
VerifyMe Company Profile
VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.
