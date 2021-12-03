VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRME opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.38. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.16. VerifyMe had a net margin of 501.02% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

