Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.490-$2.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.30 million-$953.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.86 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. 1,050,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. Verint Systems has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -175.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

