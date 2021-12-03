VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe Sells 3,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total transaction of $717,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VRSN opened at $240.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.80. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 41.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 238,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 69,584 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in VeriSign by 78.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $167,760,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 37.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

