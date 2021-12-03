Vertu Motors’ (VTU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON VTU opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.84) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94. The company has a market cap of £234.84 million and a PE ratio of 4.77. Vertu Motors has a 52-week low of GBX 27.02 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 66 ($0.86).

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Ian Harrison sold 21,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £12,330.80 ($16,110.27). Also, insider Karen Anderson sold 281,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £174,787.92 ($228,361.54).

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.