VerusCoin (VRSC) One Day Volume Tops $38,302.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $65.29 million and approximately $38,302.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00062501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00070417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00091855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.49 or 0.07793210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,612.26 or 1.00038970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002705 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,612,341 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

