Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Erste Group lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.