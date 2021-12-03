ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading Up 3.3%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.55. Approximately 258,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,330,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

