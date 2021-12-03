Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,196,900 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the October 31st total of 783,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:CNRAF remained flat at $$1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.
About Vicinity Centres
