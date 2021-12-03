Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,196,900 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the October 31st total of 783,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CNRAF remained flat at $$1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships segments. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

