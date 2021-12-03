Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $134.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average of $153.52. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.