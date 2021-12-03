Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

