Vigilare Wealth Management Has $360,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $201.17 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.83. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

