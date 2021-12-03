Vigilare Wealth Management Has $388,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average is $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.62.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

