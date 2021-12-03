Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Viking Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.78.
About Viking Energy Group
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.