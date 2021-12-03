Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.70. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 89,295 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

About Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

