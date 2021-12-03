Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Position Increased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125,283 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $228,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vimeo during the third quarter worth $48,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $55,000.

Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

