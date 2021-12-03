VINchain (VIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.74 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $331,293.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VINchain

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

