Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is a wine producer with direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., formerly known as BESPOKE CAP ACQ, is based in SANTA ROSA, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.25.

Shares of VWE stock opened at 11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 8.88 and a one year high of 13.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 10.56.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick A. Roney purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 11.05 per share, for a total transaction of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

