Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Given New $200.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,300.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,832 shares of company stock worth $4,819,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after acquiring an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 276,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.