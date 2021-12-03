Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Visteon were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Visteon by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Visteon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $458,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.59. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.