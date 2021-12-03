VITE Market Cap Tops $63.43 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. VITE has a total market capitalization of $63.43 million and $30.58 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00059911 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000109 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,028,151,188 coins and its circulating supply is 495,580,077 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

