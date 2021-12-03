Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Raised to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of VCRA opened at $59.25 on Monday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $34,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 442,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 234,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 7,248.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,082 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

