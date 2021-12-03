Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 168.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

