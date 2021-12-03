VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VSE worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in VSE by 101,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 321.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the second quarter worth $229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VSE by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VSE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $56.08 on Friday. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $712.89 million, a P/E ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSEC. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

