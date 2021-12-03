W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 108.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.