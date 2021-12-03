Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives €162.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €162.82 ($185.02).

Several research firms have weighed in on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($144.32) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €93.82 ($106.61) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($198.58). The company has a fifty day moving average of €157.88 and a 200-day moving average of €143.76.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

