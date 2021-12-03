Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $149.54 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

