Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $149.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.00. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

