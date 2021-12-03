Wall Street Games Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $26.10 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.48 or 0.07747312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00087304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,272.98 or 1.00378431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

