Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,200 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 4,725,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

WLBMF stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. Its project portfolio includes Denison property, Parking Offset properties, East Range properties, Fenelon, and Beschefer. The company was founded by Risto Laamanen on June 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Lively, Canada.

