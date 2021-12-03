Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,200 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 4,725,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
WLBMF stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
