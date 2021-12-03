Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,431,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 193.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Waste Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 103,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $15,465,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day moving average of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

