WazirX Market Capitalization Tops $453.13 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. WazirX has a total market cap of $453.13 million and $636.44 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002479 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00063630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.86 or 0.07986582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00092313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,428.53 or 1.00352974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

