Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Frontier Developments (FDEV)

12/3/2021 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/2/2021 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Frontier Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Frontier Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

LON FDEV traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,780 ($23.26). The stock had a trading volume of 55,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,519. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,333.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,476.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Frontier Developments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,536 ($20.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The stock has a market cap of £700.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Charles Cotton purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

