Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,856 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.55% of Ichor worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 372.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

