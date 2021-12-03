Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $183.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.98 and its 200 day moving average is $183.85. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $163.04 and a 1 year high of $190.31.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

